The County Department of Environmental Management announced that as of Tuesday Feb. 20, 2018, microwave ovens cannot be accepted for recycling at E-Cycling, Maui County’s Electronic Recycling Program.

The Department advises all residents and businesses wishing to recycle microwaves to take them to Hammerhead Metals Recycling located at the Central Maui Baseyard off Mokulele Highway. Hammerhead’s phone number is (808) 280-8844. There is a $5 fee. County officials say microwaves can also be taken to landfills or transfer stations and landfilled.

This change in service is due to a recent shift in the world-wide recycling commodities market. This shift is projected to curtail several items E-Cycling currently collects and ships to the mainland for processing.

Items other than televisions and computers may not be able to be accepted at E-Cycling in the near future.

Up to date E-Cycling information can be obtained from the E-Cycling Information Line at 280-6460. It is advised to call first and listen to the recorded message before taking anything but computers and televisions to E-Cycling. The phone message is updated at least twice a week.

E-Cycling will continue to accept, in accordance with State law and EPA regulations, all televisions, computers and other covered electronic devices (CED’s). It is located at 901 Lower Main St. in Wailuku, and is open Saturdays 8 am to 1 pm, and Tuesdays 1 pm to 5 pm