Due to popular demand, the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center is offering a second screening of the mini-documentary, “Voices Behind Barbed Wire: Stories of Maui County” on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, at 3:30 p.m.

Written and directed by Ryan Kawamoto and produced by the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaiʻi, the film features the stories of Shigeji Terada, Seiichi Ohata and Rev. Tadao Kouchi of Maui County and share updated information on the Maui confinement sites. The 25-minute documentary was released in 2018.

Synopsis of documentary: While the mass incarceration of Japanese Americans during WWII has been well documented on the US Mainland, new information about the sites and untold stories continue to emerge from Japanese Americans in Hawaiʻi who endured this dark chapter of history.

“Voices Behind Barbed Wire,” explores the personal stories of Japanese Americans of Maui, Moloka‘i and Lana‘i, from their initial detention to their transfer and interrogation in O‘ahu, and their incarceration in far away places like New Mexico, Arkansas and Arizona.

The film also focuses on the modern day relevance of civil liberties and takes an archeological journey through the former WW II prison sites on Maui County.

A Q&A with the producer will follow the screening.

Guests will be able to visit the NVMC exhibit Internment: Stories from Maui after the movie.

The film will be shown at the Maui Adult Day Care Center hall located on the NVMC campus. The event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited and reservations are required. Call 244-6862 to reserve a seat.

For more information contact Deidre Tegarden at the Executive Director Office at 244-6862 or e-mail deidre@nvmc.org or click here.