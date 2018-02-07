AD
Waterspout Spectacle: Unstable Weather Remains for Wednesday

February 7, 2018, 8:03 AM HST (Updated February 7, 2018, 8:03 AM) · 0 Comments
    The state remains under a flash flood watch through this afternoon.

    The unstable conditions resulted in thunderstorms, downpours and waterspout activity over south and west Maui waters on Tuesday afternoon. Two waterspouts were reported shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday about 3 miles west of Kīhei.

    The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration defines a waterspout as a tornado occurring over water. It normally refers to a “small, relatively weak rotating column of air that comes into contact with the water surface” and is most common over tropical or subtropical waters, and is not associated with storm-scale rotation, according to NOAA.

    Forecasters with the National Weather Service say locally heavy downpours and isolated thunderstorms with frequent lightning and gusty winds will remain possible today.

    Drier and much more stable weather will return beginning late tonight and Thursday through the end of the week as the trough moves east and trade winds spread across the islands, according to the NWS.

    Waterspout off of Maui. PC: 2.6.18. Tracy Elliot

    Waterspout off of Maui. 2.6.18. PC: Melissa Kreutner

    Waterspout off of Maui. 2.6.18. PC: Jennifer Cox Kasper

    Waterspout viewed from N Kīhei. PC: 2.6.18. Tyler Riedy

    Waterspout from Sugar Beach, Maui today 2-6-18. PC: Starla Sage

    Waterspout from Sugar Beach, Maui today 2-6-18. PC: Starla Sage

    Waterspout from Sugar Beach, Maui today 2-6-18. PC: Starla Sage

    Waterspout from Sugar Beach, Maui today 2-6-18. PC: Starla Sage

    Waterspout from Sugar Beach, Maui today 2-6-18. PC: Starla Sage

    Waterspout observed off of West Maui. PC: 2.6.18 by Chuck Bergson

    Waterspouts off Maui. PC: (2.6.18) Mary Ann Bondy

    Waterspout a few miles offshore of Kīhei on 2.6.18 by Regina Lemm. She said that two were sited side by side at about 3 p.m.

    Waterspouts off Maui. PC: (2.6.18) Mary Ann Bondy

    Waterspouts off Maui. PC: (2.6.18) Mary Ann Bondy

    Waterspouts off Maui. PC: (2.6.18) Mary Ann Bondy

    Waterspouts off Maui. PC: (2.6.18) Mary Ann Bondy

    Waterspouts off Maui. PC: (2.6.18) Mary Ann Bondy

    Waterspouts off “Pali” section of Honoapiʻilani Hwy. PC: (2.6.18) Brown, Mark E.

    Waterspouts off “Pali” section of Honoapiʻilani Hwy. PC: (2.6.18) Brown, Mark E.

    PC: 2.6.18 Pedro Ortiz

    PC: 2.6.18 Pedro Ortiz

