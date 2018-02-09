Online registration is now available for the 2nd Annual Hawaiʻi Small Business Conference, scheduled for May 2-3, 2018, at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Plan, Build, Grow: Mapping A Pathway to Success.” The County of Maui Mayor’s Office of Economic Development and Maui Economic Development Board say the Hawaiʻi Small Business Conference provides a rare opportunity to take individual businesses to the next level and sharpen professional skills.

Conference officials say the event is for individuals that want to see better results in their business, improve customer and employee relationships, create a work environment where employees can thrive, promote business on a limited budget, keep up with social media trends, and tax strategies to name a few.

Individuals will learn important strategies for business success from national and local business leaders. Attendees will hear from experts, and successful business owners, on customer service, business growth and scaling, social media management, entrepreneurial psychology, innovation, tax strategies and more while networking with fellow business community leaders.

This year’s presenters will feature keynote speaker Karen McCullough, a nationally known customer and employee engagement expert who inspires change. McCullough helps organizations and leaders cut through the generational stereotypes and get back to reality by leveraging their team’s strengths, enriching the work environment, and driving better results.

For the last 15 years, McCullough has been developing creative solutions and implementing innovative methods inspiring people to connect, collaborate, and welcome change. Each of her presentations brings a realistic perspective on the future of work.

McCullough will focus on how businesses are redefining their mission and vision as their brands expand into customer and employee engagement during her presentation entitled “Going Beyond Your Brand – Delivering WOW Service.” McCullough believes “Your brand is the core of your company, the heart of your business, the soul of your culture, and the foundation for a “Wow” customer experience. The way you get Beyond the Brand is through employee and customer engagement.”

According to Teena Rasmussen, Director of County of Maui Office of Economic Development, “Business owners are so busy working in their businesses on a daily basis. They rarely take time to step out to reflect and work on their own businesses and almost never have time or funds to fly to a mainland conference. HSBC offers these owners a very affordable way to receive cutting edge information by nationally known speakers right here on Maui.”

HSBC coincides with National Small Business Week, an opportunity to recognize the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners.

The cost for the conference is $95 per person for the full-day Conference on May 2, and includes lunch. The workshops on May 3, are $35 per workshop with an additional charge for lunch. Attendees can save $10 by registering by March 31, for the full-day conference.

For a schedule of presentations/workshops and speakers, and to register online, click here.

Various sponsorship opportunities are available for 2018 Hawaii Small Business Conference. For information: click here, email smallbiz@medb.org, or call (808) 875-2300.