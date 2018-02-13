+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Kualapuʻu Public Conversion Charter School will serve as the site for Hawaiʻi DOE Hawaiian Language Immersion Program summer school on Molokaʻi. Program dates this year are June 12 to July 12, 2018.

The program accepts students who will enter grades K-6 in school year 2018-2019. Kula Kaiapuni Kauwela ʻo Molokaʻi is for all students, regardless of their Hawaiian language abilities. Students who enroll should be motivated to learn and use Hawaiian in creative play, sports, and music. The Hawaiian language based curricula is designed to engage and excite students in learning and play.

Program founder Dr. Manuwai Peters said, “This is the seventh year at Kualapuʻu School and we have assembled a great team of teachers and tutors. We have lots of field trips planned with a focus on health and well being and for kids, this means lots of movement, play, singing, and dancing.” He added, “It’s wonderful to see the kids who come to Molokaʻi for summer breaks to stay with tutu or family and enroll. We are happy to provide a rich Hawaiian language experience for kids who lack access to it in their regular school or community.”

Registration forms are available at the Kualapuʻu School office. The tuition for the four-week program is $190. Caregivers and parents can apply for a limited number of Alu Like, Inc. tuition vouchers.

Kula Kaiapuni Kauwela ʻo Molokaʻi is a Department of Education program with support from Kamehameha Schools. Interested participants can contact program coordinator, Loke Han at lokelani_han@notes.k12.hi.us for more information, registration forms, and Alu Like Inc. Voucher Applications.