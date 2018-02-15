Officials with the Maui Department of Water Supply released updated test results from water at the ʻUalapuʻe Shaft in East Molokaʻi.

A re-sampling confirms that water at the facility meets Federal Environmental Protection Agency and State Department of Health water quality standards and no longer contains any trace of E. coli bacteria.

An earlier test this week showed the presence of the bacteria in the shaft, but not in the water source or distribution system.

The water remains safe for residents to use and drink.

The public can call the department’s 24-hour hotline at (808) 270-7633 if a water-related problem occurs or if there are any questions.