Maui Memorial Medical Center was recognized by the American Heart Association in the 2018 issue of “US News & World Report” of Best Hospitals.

MMMC received the highest recognition, Gold Plus Award, for treatment of heart failure and stroke. Hospitals need to achieve two or more consecutive years of 85% or higher adherence to all quality measures set by the American Heart Association.

MMMC was also the only hospital in the State to receive the Honor Roll designation, which recognizes one calendar quarter of adherence to all heart failure measures in addition to Bronze, Silver or Gold “Get With the Guidelines” Heart Failure recognition status.

This is the ninth year that Maui Memorial Medical Center has been recognized with a quality achievement award.