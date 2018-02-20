Ross Stores, Inc. announced that it is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America with a four-week program called, “Help Local Kids Learn.”

Throughout the month of February, customers at the Maui Ross Dress for Less in Kīhei and Kahului can make a monetary contribution during checkout to be donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui with 100% of proceeds raised to benefit local Boys & Girls Clubs.

“We are proud to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of America during our annual campaign in February,” said Gary Cribb, Executive Vice President, Store Operations and Loss Prevention for Ross Stores, Inc. “We invite our Ross customers to join us in donating to the Clubs and helping youth develop the skills they need to have a bright future.”

Campaign officials say that every $3 donation helps provide one-hour of homework help for a Club youth and $15 helps keep a kid safe after school.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui, Inc., is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) organization that operates drop-in service facilities that provide a safe, supportive, non-judgmental, nurturing and supervised environment where youth ages 9 to 17 years old can be themselves, experience positive role models and learn the values and skills that promote success.