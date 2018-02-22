MEO’s Business Development Program graduated nine students from its latest Core Four Business Planning course on Feb. 20, 2018.

At the graduation, the soon-to-be entrepreneurs received one-on-one guidance from local commercial bankers representing First Hawaiian Bank, Bank of Hawaiʻi, and Central Pacific Bank.

Also at the luncheon was Managing Director Keith Regan from the Mayor’s Office and Council member Elle Cochran who gave congratulations to the group and offered encouraging words to the graduates on the benefits of being a small business owner, and the positive impact that small businesses have on the Maui economy.

Maui County Business Resource Center Director Karen Arakawa was also in attendance and spoke individually too many of the graduates.

The students’ business plans and ideas were reviewed and discussed with suggestions and guidance for launching a successful business. The graduating students received a Certificate of Achievement and a congratulatory Lunch.

MEO BDC’s Core Four Business Planning is a 36-hour course on how to write a business plan while providing the information you need to know to start, operate and grow your business.

Those interested in learning more about the entrepreneurial training course can call Maui Economic Opportunity, Inc. at (808) 249-2990. The next Core Four course will be held in the evenings.

ADVERTISEMENT

One hour introductory classes will be held at MEO’s Family Center on Tuesday, Feb. 27, from 6 to 7 p.m., and at the Maui County Business Resource Center (Maui Mall) on Wednesday, Feb. 28, from noon to 1 p.m.

The six-week series begins on Tuesday, March 6, from 6 to 9 p.m. and will be held two days a week through April 12. The course cost is $300 with scholarships available.

Registration is required for the six-week series and can be done at the introductory classes or any weekday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at MEO’s Family Center. Funding from the County of Maui Mayor’s Office of Economic Development helps to make the Core Four Business Planning Classes possible.