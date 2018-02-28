Skyline Hawai‘i announced it has removed more than one ton of rubbish from Maui beaches since December 2017. The clean-up efforts are part of an on-going company campaign to address marine debris called Wipe Out Plastic.

Through a series of company beach clean-ups, the group has removed 2,184 pounds of coastal and ocean debris—including discarded fishing nets and traps, plastic bottles and containers, polystyrene food containers, and nylon ropes along with many other smaller items.

“Our ocean and shoreline areas are quickly becoming inundated with plastic based rubbish which does not break down in the environment” said Danny Boren, President of Skyline Hawai‘i. “We feel it is our kuleana as a Maui business, and as lifelong local residents, to do our part to help protect the coastlines and waters of Maui and Hawai‘i through reducing our use of disposable plastic items and helping to clean-up the rubbish which is already out there causing harm to marine species and ultimately all of us on Maui.”

As part of the Wipe Out Plastic campaign, the company says it plans to continue regular beach cleanups throughout the year and in the years to come. Skyline Hawai‘i has already set a 2018 goal of removing three tons of rubbish from Maui beaches.

Through the campaign, the company is also sponsoring water bottle refill stations at local Maui elementary schools with $10,000 grants given by the company in order to encourage Maui’s keiki to have access to fresh clean water and utilize refillable water bottles on a daily basis. So far water bottle fill station grants have been provided to Haʻikū Elementary School and Lihikai Elementary School, with two to three more school grants planned for 2018.

Skyline Hawai‘i provides guided tours of Haleakalā National Park including Haleakalā sunrise tours and daytime tours into the park. The company operates Maui’s only Haleakalā Sunrise Bike & Zipline tour along with exclusive daytime tours that include a visit to MauiWine and Ali‘i Kula Lavender farm.

For more information click here or call (808) 878-8400