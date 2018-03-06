A bill to protect bicyclists from passing motorists is making its way through the state legislature.

House Bill 2215 requires the driver of a vehicle that is overtaking a bicyclist headed in the same direction to allow at least three feet of separation between the right side of the driver’s vehicle and the bicyclist.

Safe passing bills have already been implemented in 39 other states, with most requiring a three-foot safe passing distance.

A May 2014 report conducted by the League of American Bicyclists stated that 44% of all bicyclist fatalities result from being struck from behind or sideswiped by a motorist.

The Hawaiʻi bill advanced out of the House Judiciary committee and now crosses over to the Senate for further review.