Maui police are seeking the public’s help with information relating to the theft of an ATV belonging to the County of Maui Lifeguard Department.

The incident was reported at 3 a.m. on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at DT Fleming Beach Park in Kapalua.

Police say someone broke into a storage building at the beach park and stole the all-terrain vehicle from within.

The vehicle is used by lifeguards stationed at the beach to launch and recover their rescue watercraft from the ocean as well as responding to other emergencies along the stretch of sandy beach. Police say the vehicle is a vital tool for saving peoples lives.

The ATV is described as a red 2017 Polaris Ranger 4×4 all-terrain vehicle. There is a yellow and red emblem on the hood of the vehicle with a County of Maui Lifeguard Department of Fire & Public Safety logo.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maui Police Department at (808)244-6400.