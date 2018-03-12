Peter Moon, the beloved musical artist and composer who helped inspire a renaissance of Hawaiian music for a generation of followers in the 1970s, passed away on Feb. 17th, at the age of 73.

A private funeral service has already been held by the family. Moon had not performed or been in the public eye since 2005.

Moon is remembered for his role as the leader of the Sunday Manoa and The Peter Moon Band. He made additional contributions as a composer, record producer, concert promoter, and as a principal in Hailona Distributors in the mid-1970s.

A hapa mix of Korean and Chinese ancestry, Moon was a full-blooded Hawaiian in heart and spirit. He was a naturally gifted artist with the ‘ukulele and slack key guitar, learning to play both by ear and with remarkable expertise. He would develop a unique style of contemporary Hawaiian music, while also providing opportunities and encouragement to young musicians to seek their own brand of artistry.

Moon once described his love of Hawaiian music by stating, “When something touches your soul, you cannot verbalize it. To let it touch your soul, you must be open to it.”

Range of Musical Influences

Moon had a strong, innate interest in music beginning as a young child, recalling that he put classical music on the turntable whenever taking naps.

His talents blossomed as a teen and, during that time, he credited Gabby Pahinui, Les Paul, Leonard Kwan, Laurindo Almeida, Lyle Ritz, Harry Kalahiki (“Mungo”), Nelson Waikiki, Eddie Kamae, Genoa Keawe, and his older brother, Patrick, for inspiring him to develop a style of music and composition that would become his own.

In 1967, fellow artist Palani Vaughan put Moon on the track to popular acclaim, asking him to join in a Hawaiian music recording project that produced the album Meet Palani Vaughan and the Sunday Manoa, released in 1968. A year later, the Sunday Manoa album Hawaiian Time was released.

Hawaiian Music Renaissance: 1970s

From 1970 to 1974, the renaissance of Hawaiian music came to the fore and the Sunday Manoa, now comprised of Peter Moon and Robert and Roland Cazimero, led the way with the release of three iconic and critically acclaimed albums of contemporary Hawaiian music, titled Guava Jam (1970), Cracked Seed (1971), and The Sunday Manoa 3 (1973).

Kanikapila: A Showcase of Hawaiian Music and Dance

In 1970, Moon, at age 26, along with Ron Rocha, launched Kanikapila, a Hawaiian music concert in the intimate setting of Andrews Amphitheater at Moon’s alma mater, the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. Kanikapila quickly became the premier Hawaiian music concert event of its time and was held annually through 1995.

Most important to Moon, Kanikapila was a showcase for Hawaiian music, dance and culture, especially for up-and-coming artists who benefited from the exposure and experience of performing in a concert setting. One of Moon’s primary objectives for holding Kanikapila at Andrews Amphitheater was that it would be more effective in attracting a younger audience to embrace contemporary Hawaiian music, while also keeping the event affordable.

Among the bands and musicians that performed at Kanikapila over the years included the Sunday Manoa, Gabby Pahinui, the Sons of Hawaiʻi, Genoa Keawe, Marlene Sai, Nina Kealiiwahmana, the Makaha Sons, the Peter Moon Band, Hoaikane, Manao Company, Olomana, Kaʻau Crater Boys, Israel Kamakawiwoole, Brother Noland, Dennis Pavao, and Robi Kahakalau.

Among the hula hālau, kumu hula and cultural groups that performed at Kanikapila included Hālau Waimapuna (kumu Darrell Lupenui), Hālau Nā Wai ʻEha O Puna (kumu Thaddeus Wilson and O’Brien Eselu), Aunty Iolani Luahine, Hoakalei Kamauu, Maiki Aiu Lake, Frank Hewitt, Chinky Mahoe, Sonny Ching, Edith Kanakaʻole, Mapuana de Silva, the Kamehameha Schools Concert Glee Clubs and Prince Kūhiō Hawaiian Civic Club.

Kanikapila Records became the name of the company that Moon formed in 1982 to hold the rights to his musical recordings and compositions.

Emergence of the Peter Moon Band

In the latter half of the 1970s, Moon put more time and emphasis into the business side of the recording industry for Hawaiian music, which included becoming a principal with Hailona Distributors. Thankfully for audiences throughout Hawaiʻi, Moon began performing as the Peter Moon Band coupled with the release of the group’s debut album, Tropical Storm, in 1979. The album earned five Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards, including “Album of the Year” and “Group of the Year.”

Fueled by Moon’s desire to expand creative boundaries of contemporary Hawaiian music, the band began infusing elements of rock, reggae, swing, jazz, and Latin music in a string of albums through the mid-1990s: Malie; Cane Fire; Harbor Lights; Spirit Lover; Chinatown; Black Orchid; The Guitar Man; Full Moon; Dance with Me; The Music Makers; Heat Wave; Midnight Sun; Oasis; and Iron Mango.

Peter Moon: August 25, 1944 – February 17, 2018

Peter Yuan Ho Moon was born in Honolulu to Wook Moon and Shay Young Zen on August 25, 1944. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1962 and from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa in 1968, earning a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature. He is survived by his son, Peter W. K. Moon, and extended family members.

Among Moon’s many accomplishments and accolades as a musical artist are the following:

