The Kusunoki family on Maui became the 35th family to be placed in an affordable home by Nā Hale O Maui community land trust.

Jonathan Kusunoki and his wife Joanna met in high school; fell in love and began their life’s journey together.

Today, after much effort and planning they are the owners of a Nā Hale O Maui 4-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home that will remain affordable in perpetuity.

“It means the world to us,” said Jonathan Kusunoki of being a new homeowner. According to Jonathan, all the kids love their new home. “Our oldest son can’t wait until we allow him to walk to and from school while our one and only daughter is in love with having her very own bedroom,” he said.

The Kusunoki’s were met by skepticism from friends who said that being able to get an affordable NHOM home at a significantly reduced price that was well below the market price sounded too good to be true. NHOM reports that now, their friends are interested in seeing how they can become part of the community of homeowners as well.

To become eligible for a NHOM home the Kusunoki’s went through the NHOM 4-Step program that included an orientation seminar and the additional steps one needed to take to become a qualified NHOM homebuyer. They followed the program, were qualified for a loan and were eventually selected to purchase a home.

“Patience was definitely a virtue but it sure paid off. Our home is in a very family friendly neighborhood and our children didn’t need to switch schools. It’s everything we ever wanted in our first home and then some. Price, size, location, everything is so perfect for our family. Thank you so much Nā Hale O Maui,” said Joanna in her new home.

The mission of NHOM is to secure and preserve a permanent supply of affordable housing alternatives for low and moderate income households in Maui County. NHOM is Hawaiʻi’s first community land trust, a nonprofit organization helping to create affordable housing and “Changing Lives, One Home at a Time.”