The Maui District Health Office of the Department of Health, located at the Wailuku State Office Building, will undergo renovations beginning Monday, April 2.

Renovation work will include repairing and painting deteriorated ceiling tiles and walls and installing a secure front reception counter which is required by federal law for safety reasons as well as to protect confidential patient data.

Selected MDHO programs and services will temporarily relocate as the renovation progresses through the summer and into fall.

During the first phase of the renovation, MDHO’s Sanitation Program located in Room 300 will relocate from April 2 through May 10 to 641 Mua St. in Kahului and operate at the Vector Control Building. The office hours of 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and phone number (808) 984-8230 will remain the same. Parking at the temporary location is limited and the public is asked to comply with parking restrictions.

The Sanitation Program handles inquiries regarding food permits and inspections, public swimming pools, tattoo, beauty and massage establishments, milk plants, milk farms and mortuaries.

“Some of our services may be limited or delayed during the renovations and we apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your cooperation,” said Lorrin Pang, Maui District Health Officer.

The public is encouraged to use the website http://health.hawaii.gov/san/ to download and complete application forms prior to visiting the office. Applications for Special Events Permits, also referred to as Temporary Food Permits, must be submitted no later than 10 working days before the scheduled event date.

MDHO’s Wastewater Branch, also located in Room 300, will relocate from April 2 through May 10 next door to Room 301 on the 3rd floor of the State Office Bldg. For inquiries regarding Individual Wastewater Systems (IWS – cesspools and septic tanks) contact the office at (808) 984-8232.

The public may also review documents for Notices of Public Hearings related to Environmental Health Services Division and Environmental Management Division issues in Room 301 or call (808) 984-8230 for more information.

For additional information about the renovation work and temporary relocation of Maui District Health Office programs, call (808) 984-8208.

The Maui District Health Office of the Hawai‘i Department of Health provides resources and assistance in areas such as Vital Records (birth, death, and marriage certificates), Family Health Services, Public Health Nursing, Environmental Health, Family Guidance Centers, Tuberculosis Prevention, HIV and STD Prevention, and Emergency Preparedness. The office serves residents of Maui County, which includes Lana‘i and Moloka‘i.