The Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce will highlight the redevelopment project of Wailuku town during its April 10 membership dinner which will be held at Aria’s Restaurant at 5:30 p.m.

MNHCoC members say the redevelopment is an important initiative that will hopefully revitalize the area without sacrificing its character and historic charm. The Wailuku Civic Hub team is striving to design the project based on local values and culture and inspire the next cycle of investment in Wailuku town to do the same.

Attendees will hear how the planners and economists have been working to bring in an anchor tenant, sustain businesses through the construction, incentivize private property investment and attract new businesses. The meeting will also discuss the project-based cultural sustainability and how the team seeks to frame the Wailuku Civic Hub as a beacon to perpetuate Wailuku’s legacy.

Panel discussions will include Next Generation Wailuku – Economic Revitalization and Cultural Sustainability Hand in Hand with speakers Erin Wade, Small Town and Redevelopment Planner for the County of Maui; Ramsay R.M. Taum, Cultural Sustainability Planner with PBR Hawaii; and Frank De Rego Jr., Member, Maui Redevelopment Agency.

Interested persons are asked to reserve seats in advance as capacity is limited. Reservations are mandatory; no walk-up admissions will be accepted.

The cost for the dinner is $25 per person for members and $30 per person for non-members.

Reserve and pay online here. Or if you prefer to pay by phone, call Shirley Blackburn at 808-757-3045

Aria’s Restaurant & Catering is located at 2062 W Vineyard Street in Wailuku.