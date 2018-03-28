Maui Electric will be upgrading power lines along Mākena Road near Big Beach to La Perouse Bay from Monday, April 2 to Thursday, April 5, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Company representatives say the project is part of Maui Electric’s continued efforts to improve the island’s electrical system for more reliable and resilient service.

Safe completion of the work on Monday, April 2 to Wednesday, April 3 will require partial road closures from about 7660 Mākena Road near ʻĀhihi Bay to 8299 Mākena Road before La Perouse Bay.

On Thursday, April 5, partial road closures will take place from about 6700 Mākena Road before the Oneloa “Big Beach” “Third Entrance” to 8299 Mākena Road before La Perouse Bay.

Motorists should expect traffic delays in these immediate areas on these respective days with limited entry to nearby beach accesses during these times. Electrical service in this immediate area will also be impacted and affected customers in the area have been notified.

The work consists of upgrading the current power lines to higher voltage lines to accommodate new housing developments in the area. Crews will also be working in bucket trucks along Mākena Road.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding as we make these important upgrades in the area,” said Gary Nieborsky, manager of transmission and distribution at Maui Electric. “Such improvements are necessary to continue meeting the growing energy needs of the island.”

For questions about the work, the public can contact Maui Electric at (808) 871-7777 and when prompted press 1.