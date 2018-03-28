The public is invited to learn about proposed federal transportation projects for Maui at four community workshops in April.

Meetings will be held at the following times and locations:

Wednesday, April 4: Helene Hall, Hāna, 5 to 7 p.m.

Monday, April 9: Pāʻia Community Center, Pāʻia, 6 to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, April 10: West Maui Senior Center, Lahaina, 6 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, April 11: Velma McWayne Santos Community Center, Wailuku, 6 to 8 p.m.

The Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization will present a draft list of 2019-22 projects to be supported through the Transportation Improvement Program federal aid, including the following:

Kaupakalua Road pavement reconstruction;

Makawao Avenue improvement; and

traffic signal upgrades to Central Maui; and

part of the new Kīhei North-South Collector Road.

On state highways, funds will go toward:

shoreline erosion mitigation;

safety improvements on Kula Highway and North Kīhei Road;

Hāna Highway bridge preservation; and

Puʻunēnē Avenue improvements.

Maui Bus plans include operations and vehicle replacements projects.

Maui is anticipated to receive $100 million in Federal Highway Administration funds over the next four years, which will be matched with $24 million in local funds from the State of Hawaiʻi and County of Maui. Safety and repairs to existing roads and bridges are priority for federal funding, but construction of new roads and bicycle and pedestrian facilities are also included.

“The Maui MPO Technical Advisory Committee and Policy Board considered public input to help narrow down the list of projects to a program we can afford in the next four years,” Maui MPO’s Executive Director Lauren Armstrong said. “We heard strong public support for solutions to traffic congestion, especially in Pāʻia and West Maui, as well as requests for more bicycle and pedestrian paths and improved bus service.”

The April workshops are a follow up to community meetings hosted by Maui MPO in February, where the public completed surveys to rank the priority of projects proposed by County of Maui Department of Public Works and State of Hawai‘i Department of Transportation.

“We value the community’s input on these important projects, and urge you to stay involved with the MPO planning process,” said Maui MPO Policy Board chair and County Council member Stacy Crivello. “We have an opportunity to advocate for Maui’s priorities and ensure that we plan wisely for our fair share of federal transportation funding.”

The four-year draft list will not include critical projects such as Pāʻia Relief Route; realignment of Honoapiʻilani Highway; and construction of Lahaina Bypass Phase 1C to Kāʻanapali. For information on the Pāʻia Relief Route, the public is invited to attend a State DOT meeting from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 5 at Kaunoa Senior Center in Pāʻia.

For public workshop details and to view interactive project maps are available online.