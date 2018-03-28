Renovation begins on Waiehu Municipal Golf Course’s back nine greens starting April 16, the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation announced Thursday.

County officials say the upgrades will not impact 18-hole play until May. In May, at a date to be determined, the back nine, holes 10 through 18, will be closed for renovation. The projected closure is 3-4 months, weather permitting.

During the closure, golfers are encouraged to play twice the front nine, for an 18-hole game.

The renovation will include the removal of existing Bermuda grass on the greens and collars, and installation of Seashore Paspalum grass. During the face lift, 16-19% of the current greens soil profile will be modified to provide an improved growing medium for the new Paspalum grass.

Other work includes complete aerification of the back nine, tee box remediation, continued weed eradication and beautification projects to improve the overall playing conditions at the golf course.