The Maui Arts & Cultural Center will host three of Maui’s best musical artists —Nāpua Greig, Amy Hānaialiʻi and Raiatea Helm in a joint Three Maui Divas concert on Friday, April 13, at 7:30 p.m. in Castle Theater.

This marks a return joint appearance after a several year absence for these three award-winning performers.

Nāpua Greig is a Kumu Hula, school teacher, recording artist, and mother of three. She began her solo recording career with the release of “Pihana” in 2007. This debut album earned six nominations at the Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards and later won the “Best Female Vocalist” award. In 2010, she released her sophomore album, “Mohalu,” which received three Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards. Her self-revealing and most recent release, “Makawalu” (2017), is sure to garner Nāpua more awards.

Singer, songwriter Amy Hānaialiʻi remains Hawaiʻi’s top selling female vocalist of all time and her success as a recording artist is evidenced by a multitude of Grammy and Nā Hōkū Hanohano nominations, awards and acknowledgements. She remains a dedicated promoter of Hawaiian culture in a commitment that stems from her family’s heritage and strongly rooted ancestral responsibility.

Raiatea Helm made history in 2006 as Hawai‘i’s first solo female vocalist ever to receive a Grammy nomination for her sophomore CD “Sweet and Lovely.” She is also a Grammy Award nominee and multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner. Though Hawaiian music will be her first love musically, she has successfully branched out with jazz recordings and performances expanding her diverse repertoire.

Tickets for the show are $12, $25, $35, $45 plus applicable fees and available at the MACC Box Office and by phone at 808-242-SHOW Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Online sales are available anytime via the MACC website. MACC members receive a 10% discount and kids 12 and under are half-price. Both offers exclude the $12 tickets.