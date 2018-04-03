A 70-year-old Australian woman arrived safely to Maui Memorial Medical Center on Tuesday, after being medically evacuated from a cruise ship off Maui.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point hoisted the woman from the cruise ship Regatta and safely transported her to Kahului Airport in Maui where local emergency medical services personnel were waiting.

She was transferred to the hospital in stable condition.

“We commend the medical staff of the Regatta for recognizing that the woman needed immediate medical attention,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Luis Garcia, a watchstander at Coast Guard Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu. “Due to the quick actions of the Regatta and our Coast Guard crews, this woman was able to get the appropriate medical care she needed.”

At 1:37 p.m., Monday, JRCC watchstanders received a request from the captain of the Regatta regarding a passenger who was experiencing severe abdominal pains.

JRCC watchstanders consulted a Coast Guard flight surgeon who recommended an immediate medical evacuation. The Regatta was 276 miles from Maui en route back to San Diego at the time of the initial notification. They diverted back to Maui to come within range for the Dolphin aircrew to facilitate the medevac.

At 3:35 a.m., the Dolphin aircrew conducted a hoist from the Regatta. As a safety precaution due to unfavorable weather conditions, an HC-130 Hercules aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point was also on scene to provide cover.