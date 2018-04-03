Mitzi Toro, owner of The Maui Cookie Lady, recently announced Goldbely.com as another nationwide account.

The New York City online retailer is known for the sale of the country’s most creative and delicious foods.

Well-known bakeries such as Magnolia Bakery in NYC, Jacques Torres (Oprah’s Favorite) in NYC, and Cookie DO (from Shark Tank) also in NYC are among the vendors on the site.

The company boasts a subscription base of over 320,000 subscribers and the Maui Cookie Lady is the first company from Maui to be selected for the Goldbely catalog.

Goldbely’s distinguishes itself by finding locally sourced gourmet foods from around the country and delivering them to a person’s doorstep with free shipping. One can also sign up for subscriptions for periodic delivery of favorite foods.

“It’s challenging for small businesses, especially local artisan crafters, to scale up to big orders and to adapt to the technical distribution processes,” says Wayne Wong, of the Small Business Development Center, Maui Office.

“GoldBely.com is very exclusive yet Mitzi will now be exposed to their 320,000 subscibers overnight,” he added.

Last summer, The Maui Cookie Lady landed a floor spot at Saks Fifth Avenue Waikiki selling out the first shipment in a week.