Finalists for the 2018 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards have been announced. The list of nominees includes the best and brightest among Hawai’i’s music scene. On this year’s ballot are the top five artists, singles or albums in 34 different categories selected by the more than 600 members of the Hawai’i Academy of Recording Arts.

Maui’s Kamaka Kukona and Nāpua Greig have been nominated in multiple categories including Album of the Year, Male and Female Vocalist of the Year respectively, Hawaiian Music Album of the Year, and the Hawaiian Language Performance Award.

Both musicians are also kumu hula for hālau that are competing in this week’s 2018 Merrie Monarch Hula Festival in Hilo.

Kukona was nominated for the 57th Annual (2014) Grammy Awards and received two Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards as “Most Promising Artist of the Year” and “Male Vocalist of the Year” for his debut album Hanu A’ala (2013). His latest album, ‘Ala Anuhea was released in 2017.

Nāpua’s debut release, “Pihana” (2007) garnered six Nā Hōkū Hanohano nominations and resulted in a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award for “Best Female Vocalist.” In 2010, she released a second album, “Mohalu,” which received three Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards–for Female Vocalist of the Year, Hawaiian Album of the Year and Favorite Entertainer (by public vote). Her latest release, “Makawalu” (2017) is nominated in multiple categories..

Other Maui artists nominated in the general categories Include Matagi and Ekolu–both nominated for Single of the Year; Kalani Pe’a for Hawaiian Single of the Year; and Aia I Laila Ka Wai produced by the Institute of Hawaiian Music, featuring various artists.

In the “Island Music Album of the Year” category, there were three Maui artists nominated: Halemanu “So the Story Goes”, Damien Paiva “Island Treasures”, and Cane Fire “Coming Home.”

Winners for each category will be revealed on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.

2018 NĀ HŌKŪ HANOHANO AWARDS – Finalists

GENERAL CATEGORIES

Album of the Year

1. ‘Ala Anuhea – Kamaka Kukona (Hanu), Dave Tucciarone and Kamakoa Lindsey-Asing, producers

2. Ho‘okena 3.0 – Ho‘okena (Huliau, LLC), Ho‘okena, producer

3. I Ke Kō A Ke Au – Keauhou (Keauhou), Keauhou, producer

4. Makawalu – Nāpua (Pihana Productions), Dave Tucciarone and Kamakoa Lindsey-Asing, producers

5. Palena ‘Ole – Kapena (KDE), Kapena, producer

EP (Extended Play) of the Year

1. Aia I Laila Ka Wai – Various Artists, Keola Donaghy and Joel Katz producers (Institute of Hawaiian Music)

2. His Songs, His Stories, His Style – Brother Noland (Brother Noland)

3. Musicians Helping Musicians, Friends Helping Friends – Kuleana Breakfast Club (Kuleana Breakfast Club)

4. Pali Ke Kua – Mailani (Hā Enterprises)

5. This Mountain – Pat Simmons, Jr. (Pat Simmons, Jr.)

Single of the Year

1. Autumn Leaves (Live) – Keahi Conjugacion (No Hum Yet)

2. In My Life – Maggie Herron (Herron Song Records)

3. Sincerely – Matagi (with Fiji) (Mea Nui Records, LLC)

4. We Are Hawai‘i’s Finest – Ekolu (Waiehu Records)

5. We Give You Glory – Gabby Pahinui (Bless Up Productions)

Hawaiian Single of the Year (new)

1. E Nānā – Nathan Aweau (Bass Plus Music Arts)

2. Kanakaloka – Kalani Pe‘a (Kalani Pe‘a Music)

3. Kaulana Ka Inoa ‘o Hōkūle‘a – Chad Takatsugi featuring Nā Hoa and Kuini (no label)

4. Ku‘u Lei Puakenikeni – Shawn and Lehua (Kalima Music, LLC)

5. Nou E Pauahi – Eric Lee (Lee Enterprises)

Song of the Year

1. Bamboo – Kimie Miner, from Proud As the Sun (Haku Records), Kimie Miner, Imua Garza, Jesse Epstein, and Isaac Moreno, composers

2. E Nānā – Nathan Aweau, from E Nānā (Bass Plus Music Arts), Nathan Aweau, composer

3. Kewalo Uka – Keauhou, from I Ke Kō A Ke Au (Keauhou), Jonah Kahanuola Solatorio, composer

4. Ku‘u Lei Puakenikeni – Shawn and Lehua, from Ku‘u Lei Puakenikeni (Kalima Music, LLC), Frank

Kawaikapuokalani Hewett, Shawn Pimental and Lehua Kalima, composers

5. When I Come Home – Kapena, from Palena ‘Ole (KDE), Kenneth Makuakāne, composer

Instrumental Composition of the Year

1. Indie Man – Kamuela Kahoano from Portraits (Green Light Go HI Productions), Kamuela Kahoano, composer

2. Journey Across the Sea, The – Greg Sardinha, Tsun-Hui Hung, and Jeff Peterson, from Across the Sea (Keala Records), Greg Sardinha and Tsun-Hui Hung, composers

3. Kahulanui Boogie Woogie – Kahulanui from Mele Ho‘oilina (Kahulanui, LLC), Bill Noble, composer

4. Kailua Rain – Kuleana Breakfast Club from Musicians Helping Musicians, Friends Helping Friends (Kuleana Breakfast Club), David Kauahikaua, composer

5. Ke Ali‘i Ki‘eki‘e – Kenneth Makuakāne from Simply for Ke Akua (KMM), Kenneth Makuakāne and

Kawaipunaoha‘ao Makuakāne, composers

Female Vocalist of the Year

1. Sandy Essman – ‘Ale‘a (Tin Idol Productions)

2. Mailani – Pali Ke Kua (Hā Enterprises)

3. Stef Mariani – Stay Gold (Klever Kitty Records)

4. Kimie Miner – Proud As the Sun (Haku Records)

5. Nāpua – Makawalu (Pihana Productions)

Group of the Year

1. Bryan Tolentino & Herb Ohta, Jr. – ‘Ukulele Friends, The Sequel (Neos Productions)

2. Ho‘okena – Ho‘okena 3.0 (Huliau, LLC)

3. Kahulanui – Mele Ho‘oilina (Kahulanui, LLC)

4. Kapena – Palena ‘Ole (KDE)

5. Keauhou – I Ke Kō A Ke Au (Keauhou)

Male Vocalist of the Year

1. Lito Arkangel – Ku‘upau (Lito Arkangel)

2. Brother Noland – His Songs, His Stories, His Style (Brother Noland)

3. Jack Johnson – All the Light Above It Too (Brushfire Records)

4. Kamaka Kukona – ‘Ala Anuhea (Hanu)

5. Kenneth Makuakāne – Simply for Ke Akua (KMM)

Most Promising Artist of the Year

1. Beat-Lele – Beat-Lele: An Ukulele Tribute to the Beatles (Beatle-lele Music)

2. Kala‘e Camarillo – Working Man (no label)

3. Halemanu – So the Story Goes (Sounds Like Hale)

4. Leipono – Ku‘u Pualei (no label)

5. Pat Simmons, Jr. – This Mountain (Pat Simmons, Jr.)

GENRE CATEGORIES

Alternative Album of the Year

1. Anaspond – Mele‘uhane (Tiki Time Records)

2. Human – Kukahi Lee (Makali‘i Productions)

3. Portraits – Kamuela Kahoano (Green Light Go HI Productions)

4. Retrograde – Evan Khay (Evan Khay)

5. Stay Gold – Stef Mariani (Klever Kitty Records)

Anthology of the Year

1. 30th Anniversary – Pandanus Club (KMM)

2. Best of Metal Kalikimaka Vol. 1 – 3 – Tin Idols (Tin Idol Productions)

3. Family Memories – The Best of Dad, Nick, and Alx – Manoa DNA (ASFI)

4. Happy to Be Me – Randy Parker (Mauka Productions)

5. Jus’ Bes’ – Led Kaapana (Jus’ Press Productions)

Compilation of the Year

1. Nā Leo Kau‘i Ō Hawai‘i – Various Artists (Neos Productions)

2. Nā Mele ‘Ukulele – Various Artists (Neos Productions)

3. Season of Change, A – Various Artists (Elation Records)

Contemporary Album of the Year

1. All The Light Above It Too – Jack Johnson (Brushfire Records)

2. Aloha Spirit – Tavana (no label)

3. John Valentine Hawaii: Back In My Day – John Valentine (Studio Valentine One Music)

4. Palena ‘Ole – Kapena (KDE)

5. Proud As the Sun – Kimie Miner (Haku Records)

Hawaiian Music Ablum of the Year

1. ‘Ala Anuhea – Kamaka Kukona (Hanu)

2. Ho‘okena 3.0 – Ho‘okena (Huliau, LLC)

3. I Ke Kō A Ke Au – Keauhou (Keauhou)

4. Ku‘upau – Lito Arkangel (Lito Arkangel)

5. Makawalu – Nāpua (Pihana Productions)

Hip Hop Album of the Year

1. ArtChiTexture – Cedric Clinton (no label)

2. Makana – Illtalian (no label)

3. My Time, No Lie – Slikk (Aloha Hye Records)

4. Open Eyes – Geronimo (no label)

5. Rubberbandz & Contraband – Aktion (Twentybirdz)

6. TRULife – Tre Tru (Island Moho Ent.)

Instrumental Album of the Year

1. Across the Sea – Greg Sardinha, Tsun-Hui Hung, and Jeff Peterson (Keala Records)

2. Aloha, This Is Who We Are – Lance Takamiya (Lance Takamiya / Pass Out Records)

3. Na Waiho‘olu‘u – Dennis Soares (Elation Records)

Island Music Album of the Year

1. Aloha From My Hawai‘i – Michael Chock (Seawind Productions)

2. Coming Home – Cane Fire (Cane Fire Music)

3. Island Treasurers – Damien Paiva (no label)

4. People and Places of Na Ko‘olau – Rod Young and Gordon Broad (Moon Surfer Productions)

5. So the Story Goes – Halemanu (Sounds Like Hale)

Jazz Album of the Year

1. Deems Tsutakawa and Friends – Live in Hawaii – Deems Tsutakawa and Friends (J-Town Records)

2. Live at Studio 6 – Rich Crandall Trio (Music Formats)

3. Mele Ho‘oilina – Kahulanui (Kahulanui, LLC)

4. Rendezvous At Eight – Jimmy C (Jimmy C)

5. Swanky at Abbey Road – Patrick von Wiegandt featuring Ginai (von Wiegandt Productions)

Metal Album of the Year (new)

1. Guns, God, Gold – Champions of Terminal (Tin Idol Productions)

2. Medusa Live at Kumu Kahua Theatre – Storm (Tin Idol Productions)

3. New Genesis – Sin73 (Tin Idol Productions)

4. Tribute – Makona (Tin Idol Productions)

5. Zodiac – Storm (Tin Idol Productions)

Music Video of the Year (new)

1. Bamboo – Kimie Miner (Haku Records)

2. E Nā Kini – Kalani Pe‘a (Kalani Pe‘a Music)

3. E Pili Mai – Nāpua (Pihana Productions)

4. Kewalo Uka – Keauhou (Keauhou)

5. When I Come Home – Kapena (KDE)

R&B Album of the Year

1. Genres of Soul – RJ Kaneao (Groove Plant Hawaii)

2. Point Panic – Mango Season (no label)

3. Universal Invitation – Goldawn Won & The Universe (808 Connects)

Reggae Album of the Year

1. Almost Famous – Backwards Shaka (Yucky Apple Studios)

2. Live What You Love – Mark Saito (Mark Saito Music)

3. Marching Orders – The Green (Easy Star Records)

Religious Album of the Year

1. Carry Me On – Mark Riley (Music Missions International Kauai)

2. Greatest Love, The – Nigel Kauanui (no label)

3. Kingdom– New Hope Oahu Music (Dream Music)

4. Simply for Ke Akua – Kenneth Makuakāne (KMM)

5. Souljahs of Jesus Christ – Sons of Yeshua (Bless Up Productions)

Rock Album of the Year

1. Along These Lines – Zach Manzano (Zach Manzano)

2. Eklectic – Stuart Hollinger (Baby Boy Productions)

3. Lightning Strikes Hilo – Larry Dupio (no label)

4. Lock – The Bandhas (Ultramega Records)

5. Lovechile – Lovechile (Pass Out Records)

6. Shining – Pierce Bivens (Bandwagon Studios)

‘Ukulele Album of the Year

1. More Than This – Kris Fuchigami (Kris Fuchigami)

2. My Dog Has Fleas – Arlie-Avery Asiu (Arlie-Avery Asiu)

3. New Journey, A – Andrew Molina (Shadow Uke Music)

4. Soliloquy – Arden Fujiwara (no label)

5. Spotless Mind, The – Neal Chin (Nose Butter Productions)

6. ‘Ukulele Friends: The Sequel – Bryan Tolentino & Herb Ohta, Jr. (Neos Productions)

TECHNICAL CATEGORIES

Graphics Award

1. Wailani Artates for Makawalu – Nāpua (Pihana Productions)

2. Scarlet Eskildsen for Mele Ho‘oilina – Kahulanui (Kahulanui, LLC)

3. Daryl Fujiwara for Ku‘u Pualei – Leipono (no label)

4. Kamea Hadar for Marching Orders – The Green (Easy Star Records)

5. Scott Johnson for Jusʻ Besʻ – Ledward Kaapana (Jus’ Bes’ Productions)

6. Ranae Keane-Bamsey for Honi Honi – Bula Akamu (no label)

7. Raul Soria, Jr. for Isochronism – Aphesis (Made in Pain)

Liner Notes

1. Kamaka Kukona for ‘Ala Anuhea – Kamaka Kukona (Hanu)

2. Maila Gibson for Ho‘okena 3.0 – Ho‘okena (Huliau, LLC)

3. Zachary Alaka‘i Lum for I Ke Kō A Ke Au – Keauhou (Keauhou)

4. Pono Murray for Ku‘u Pualei (no label)

5. Anela U‘ilani Tanigawa for Makawalu – Nāpua (Pihana Productions)

6. Napua Wong for Tree of Life – Mokihana Flood (Moki Records)

ADJUDICATED CATEGORIES

Haku Mele

1. ‘Ala Anuhea – by Kamaka Kukona, from ‘Ala Anuhea – Kamaka Kukona (Hanu)

2. Aloha Maunalua – by Nicholas Keali‘i Lum, from I Ke Kō A Ke Au – Keauhou (Keauhou)

3. Lei Nani Kalaunu – by Kīhei Nahale-a, from Makawalu – Nāpua (Pihana Productions)

4. Lei O Kaiona – by Manaiakalani Kalua and Kīhei Nahale-a from Makawalu – Nāpua (Pihana Productions)

5. Mā‘eli‘eli – by Zachary Alaka‘i Lum, from I Ke Kō A Ke Au – Keauhou (Keauhou)

Hawaiian Language Performance Award

1. Ho‘okena – Ho‘okena 3.0 (Huliau, LLC)

2. Keauhou – I Ke Kō A Ke Au (Keauhou)

3. Kamaka Kukona – ‘Ala Anuhea (Hanu)

4. Leipono – Ku‘u Pualei (no label)

5. Nāpua – Makawalu (Pihana Productions)

Engineering – General

1. Kapena De Lima for Palena ‘Ole –Kapena (KDE)

2. Imua Garza for Retrograde – Evan Khay (Evan Khay)

3. Imua Garza and Zeo Music for Dewfall – Czarina del Mar (Czarina del Mar)

4. Leslie Ludiazo, Wendell Ching, Jules Washington, and Brian Fennell for Marching Orders – The Green (Easy Star Records)

5. Zach Manzano for Along These Lines – Zach Manzano (Zach Manzano)

Engineering – Hawaiian

1. Charles Michael Brotman and Lito Arkangel for Ku‘upau – Lito Arkangel (Lito Arkangel)

2. Kale Chang for Huaka‘i Ku‘u Poli – Kamanawa (Keala Records)

3. Dave Tucciarone for ‘Ala Anuhea – Kamaka Kukona (Hanu)

4. Dave Tucciarone for Ku‘u Pualei – Leipono (no label)

5. Dave Tucciarone for Makawalu – Nāpua (Pihana Productions)

International Album – Special Recogniton Award

1. Paradise Magic – Ho Capito (Earth Groove)

2. Colors – Hook (Fukuhara Naoki)

3. Ku‘u Hale ‘O Kope – Kahealani (Kissa Kope)

4. Menehune – Kentaro Tsushima (Kepani Records)

5. Sunset Breeze – Ukulele Swing Trio (JB Music)

6. Ke Ola Hou – John Taisuke Yamada (JST)