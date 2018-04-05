US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaiʻi) convenes a hearing today in Hawaiʻi on the false ballistic missile threat that was sent to residents on January 13, 2018.

The field hearing, which Schatz requested in January, will focus specifically on the failure of the Hawaiʻi emergency alert system and explore options to improve alerts to ensure public safety.

In January, the full committee examined policy concerns surrounding the use and effectiveness of the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts.

Schatz, who serves as a ranking member of the Senate Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation, and the Internet said, “This hearing is about moving forward and fixing the emergency alert system. By bringing together state and federal officials, we can understand what happened, what resources are needed to make it right, and how we can improve the system overall.”



