Lower Honoapiʻilani Road in West Maui is partially closed due to an eight-inch waterline break.

The road is open to local traffic only (one lane) from Nāpilihau Street to Hoʻohui Road, and completely closed in front of Kahana Sunset. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and follow traffic control.

In addition, customers in the area are without water while DWS personnel repair the line. Water should be restored and the road should open to all traffic in 12 hours.

Affected customers should flush their waterlines for a short time tonight to ensure that no sediment accumulated during the repair.

In addition, customers are asked to call the 24-hour service line at (808) 270-7633 if a water emergency occurs.