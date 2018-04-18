The US Army, National Guard, and the County of Kaua‘i have airlifted over 340 people from the Hā‘ena and Wainiha area since Monday after historic rainfall devastated the North Shore part of the island over the weekend.

County officials say those who need to be evacuated can be, but are advised that it is unknown when they can return home, as landslides continue to block access along Kūhiō Highway between Waikoko and Wainiha.

Multi-agency relief efforts are continuing for residents and visitors stranded in the isolated communities of Hā‘ena and Wainiha. National Guard, U.S. Coast Guard, Kaua‘i Fire Department, Kaua‘i Police Department, American Medical Response, the American Red Cross, along with Community Emergency Response Team volunteers and other partners are working together to provide essential public safety services, food, water and supplies into Wainiha and Hā‘ena. Hawai‘i Air Ambulance also responded on Monday with medical assistance.

Some residents and visitors are still without power as the Kaua‘i Island Utility Cooperative reports there are about a dozen storm-related outages scattered throughout the North Shore.

Here is what Maui and other islands can do to help and donate to Kaua‘i flood victims:

GoFundMe – Dozens of GoFundMe pages have been started to help victims; from helping victims to the local canoe clubs and taro farmers.

Mālama Kaua‘i – All donations made on the site now through April 21, will be restricted to purchasing needed supplies for those impacted by the flood.

Hawai‘i Life Charitable Fund – Donations will be redirected to Kaua‘i Red Cross or Mālama Kaua‘i to assist the Kaua‘i community with the ongoing recovery from this natural disaster.

Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division – Donations will provide meals and supplies on Kaua‘i

Hawai‘i Foodbank – Kaua‘i Branch Donation – A $10 donation distributes food for 25 meals. The food bank model enables 95% of all expenses to be used to support people in need of food assistance in the community. Donations made will be designated only to Hawai‘i Foodbank – Kaua‘i Branch, to support Kaua‘i residents in need of food assistance.

Facebook – There are also many Facebook Donation pages to assist flood victims; Malama Kauai has raised nearly $40K in three days. Rotary Club of Hanalei Bay Facebook page has a link to donate to North Shore Flood Recovery.

Donations are currently being accepted at the following locations on Kauaʻi:

· Food Bank of Hawai‘i – Kaua‘i Branch (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

· Kaua‘i Independent Food Bank (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

· Kīlauea Neighborhood Center (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

· Kōloa Neighborhood Center (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Accepted items are limited to:

· Non-perishables;

· Bottled water;

· Cleaning supplies

· Hygiene items;

· Diapers;

· Baby food and formula.

The Kīlauea Neighborhood Center is currently open as a Red Cross shelter.

The Department of Water has issued a “do not drink” advisory for customers located along a portion of Weke Road, from Pilikoa Street to the Makai-end of Weke road towards Black Pot Beach in Hanalei.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the island of Kaua‘i from Thursday until at least Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

“While this system isn’t expected to be as severe as the last one, we will be keeping a close eye on the weather and make the necessary adjustments to keep all our people and visitors safe,” said Mayor Bernard Carvalho Jr.