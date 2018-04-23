The new BMW of Maui dealership is so big, it could fit both the Hawai‘i Island and old Kahului locations into its 25,000-square-foot space! The building project took about a year to complete, and the grand opening happened in style on Saturday, April 21, featuring gifts, food and giveaways.

The expansive showroom has room for a range of inventory, from the introductory 3-series and X1 models to the coveted 600-horsepower M5, plus plenty in between. There’s even a “lifestyle boutique” in the parts area, filled with BMW-branded clothing and accessories!

“A lot of owners, especially if they’re first-time owners, like to have that BMW ball cap, or that BMW polo shirt when they go golfing, and we offer those things as well,” explains center manager Andrew Trumbo.

The indoor service area has plenty of space and a state-of-the-art alignment rack. And it’s not only for BMW owners; drivers with any make and model up to about seven years old can bring their cars in for service.

Trumbo says “BMW is really for all people,” with lease programs, purchase options and monthly incentives that make the cars accessible to everyone.

“There’s always really good incentives in place for returning buyers, first-time buyers, college graduates,” he explains.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dealership does accept other makes and models as trade-ins. It also has a line-up of pre-owned BMWs, which are all certified using a stringent list of criteria.

“They have to qualify to be a certified pre-owned BMW, so we check everything on the car, inside and out,” Trumbo adds. “We have a certification program with a four-page checklist where we fully inspect the vehicle.”

BMW has a production plant in the United States to build its Sport Utility Vehicles, so as Trumbo says, “if somebody in Germany wants to have an X5, that is exported from the United States to Germany.”

The company is also putting more focus into plug-in hybrid vehicles, which are available at the Maui dealership.

“It’s a gasoline engine with an electric motor as well — they really work in concert with one another to give you the best possible fuel economy and consumption,” says Trumbo, “so our 330E plug-in hybrid, in the right conditions, is actually capable of near 70 miles per gallon!”

BMW of Maui is open until 6 p.m. daily at 151 Ala‘ihi Street, just off Ho’okele Street about a quarter-mile off Hāna highway. Learn more about the new dealership in The Business Spotlight video above.