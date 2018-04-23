+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Maui’s Mālama Kauaʻi fundraiser donation drive event held over the weekend, collected more than 2,000 items as part of a flood relief and recovery efforts for the Garden Isle.

Organizers also accepted more than $2,200 in gift cards, $1,000 of that coming from Maui family owned business Maui Babe Tanning Lotion.

The funds and donations raised will go to the non-profit Kauaʻi-based organization Mālama Kauaʻi for distribution.

Among the items collected were rubber boots, first aid kits, tarps, shovels, non-perishable food, cleaning supplies, chainsaws, water and baby items.

With support from businesses such as Alpha Inc., Goodfellow Bros., Alexander & Baldwin, Quick Tow and Maui’s different car and truck clubs, the filled container will ship to Kauaʻi on Tuesday.

Organizers, who combined their efforts towards one community drive, quickly discovered that there was wide-spread interest for Maui to do something to help with the disaster recovery. “It took us a couple of days to organize the community drive, we thought it might be quite a scramble to get it all together, but there was so much enthusiasm to go forward, so we just did,” said co-organizer Mahina Martin.

“Mahalo, Maui Nui, for your kokua in Kauaʻi’s time of need. We are truly blessed by the incredible support and aloha from our community, so many came forward and gave what they could to help make a difference,” said co-organizer Zeke Kalua.

Co-organizer Tiare Lawrence reflected on helping Kauaʻi recover saying, “Today I was reminded again of how proud I am to be from Maui. Helping to organize the drive was the least I could do to support flood relief efforts. My heart goes out to Kauaʻi and all of the families affected by the flood.”

“Even before we could open the shipping container doors each morning, there were people waiting to contribute items for Kauaʻi folks. Such an amazing response by our Maui community and nearly every person would say that this is Hawaiʻi and other islands would do the same if Maui was in need. For two days seniors, teens, families, businesses came and contributed – some would come with a few items and others would have a truck load, it all mattered. The shipping container is like a big gift box filled with Maui’s aloha,” said Martin.