Minit Stop was honored recently with a Pele Award for excellence in advertising design in Hawaiʻi during an industry awards banquet held on April 21, 2018. The accolade was for its creative and cheeky gift card packaging and design.

Maui advertising firm Gilbert & Associates designed the packaging and accepted the awards on behalf of Minit Stop. They received their first award, a Gold Pele, in the Packaging category for the design of the fun gift card and envelope. They were also honored with the coveted Judge’s Award which is granted to only three candidates among hundreds of entries. The tongue-in-cheek “This Card Gives You Gas” gift card earned the Judge’s Award – Best in Show.

The ongoing collaboration between Gilbert and Minit Stop has already spawned three Pele Awards (2 Gold and 1 Silver) and the Judge’s Best in Show Award.

Jon Miyabuchi, Vice President and General Manager of Minit Stop, described the excitement saying, “This was simply amazing. The recognition we received from the gift card packaging design is so very exciting for our team and our collaboration with G&A. Minit Stop has come a long way from its start as a single location more than 35 years ago.”

Miyabuchi continued saying, “We have grown to 18 locations on Maui and the Big Island, and can now add several award-winning, marketing and packaging awards to our resume—including our Best in Show Minit Stop Gift Card. It has been a thrilling and innovative time at Minit Stop. We look forward to the upcoming debut of our Healthy Options program, and we’ll soon be upgrading our Minit Stop Rewards Card program and our mobile app. We will continue to roll out even more new features and menu items at all of our stores for the rest of 2018.”