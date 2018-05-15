The Hawaiʻi Department of Health has identified a case of mumps in a Maui resident who reportedly traveled to Oʻahu. Oʻahu continues to see developing cases of mumps infection since the outbreak began more than one year ago. However, the last case of mumps identified on Maui was in November 2017. DOH has confirmed 985 cases of mumps since the outbreak began on March 1, 2017.

“The mumps virus continues to circulate in our communities,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park. “While the number of new cases we have identified in recent weeks has slowed, this outbreak is not over. The largest number of cases are on Oʻahu, and because of the ease of inter-island travel, new cases may continue to emerge on other islands.”

As summer approaches and families make travel plans, DOH recommends the following mumps prevention measures:

Get vaccinated . The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine provides the best protection against mumps. An outbreak dose of MMR vaccine is recommended for everyone born in or after 1957, but especially those ages 10 to 45 years, and those who live, work, or socialize in crowded or close contact conditions for prolonged periods of time.

. The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine provides the best protection against mumps. An outbreak dose of MMR vaccine is recommended for everyone born in or after 1957, but especially those ages 10 to 45 years, and those who live, work, or socialize in crowded or close contact conditions for prolonged periods of time. Stay home when sick. Persons suspected or diagnosed with mumps should not travel or go to school or work for nine days after the onset of parotitis (swelling of the salivary glands).

Persons suspected or diagnosed with mumps should not travel or go to school or work for nine days after the onset of parotitis (swelling of the salivary glands). Cover coughs and sneezes, and wash hands frequently. Adopting healthy habits, including good hand hygiene, may help limit the spread of the virus.

Adopting healthy habits, including good hand hygiene, may help limit the spread of the virus. Avoid sharing food and drinks. Disease transmission can occur when sharing cups or eating utensils with someone who has mumps.

The MMR vaccine is available at local pharmacies. To locate a vaccinating pharmacy nearest you, visit http://health.hawaii.gov/docd/vaccinesimmunizations/vaccine-locators/. Persons seeking vaccination should contact the pharmacy or clinic to confirm vaccine availability and restrictions that may apply.

Additional information about the mumps outbreak is available at http://health.hawaii.gov/docd/advisories/mumps/.