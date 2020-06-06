June 06, 2020 Surf ForecastJune 6, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated June 6, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
North
am pm
Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
South
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NW for the afternoon.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com