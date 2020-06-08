Today is the deadline to submit final comments on the Draft Environmental Assessment for the proposed 156-room Hotel Wailuku project.

The comments are due to:

the Department of Public Works (Department of Public Works, County of Maui, Rowena Dagdag-Andaya, [email protected] and [email protected] 250 South High Street, Wailuku, HI 96793), with copies to

the applicant: Supreme Bright Wailuku (Supreme Bright Wailuku, LLC; 700 State Highway 121, Suite 175 Lewisville, TX 75067 James Houser, [email protected]); and

the consultant: Munekiyo Hiraga (Munekiyo Hiraga; 305 High Street, Suite 104, Wailuku, HI 96793 Charlene Shibuya, [email protected]).

The project, designed as a select service, business-focused hotel, is proposed for development at the corner of Main and Market Streets.

The L-shaped, partially solar powered structure would staff about 65 employees and stand at six stories tall (79 feet in height), exceeding the current four-story code standard.

In an April 10, 2020 letter to a community organization expressing concerns, the consulting agency notes, “With sensitivity to design, setbacks and spatial relationship to adjoining properties, the applicant believes that the character of Wailuku Town can be maintained with the proposed new hotel building.”

Last week, comments were received by the Urban Design Review Board and the Maui Redevelopment Agency.