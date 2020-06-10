Tuberculosis clearance requirements for childcare, school, post-secondary institutions and for food handlers have been reinstated by the state Department of Health effective June 1, 2020.

These routine TB clearance requirements had been waived temporarily through May 31 to support COVID-19 social distancing and mitigation efforts. The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) has resumed issuing clearances for these groups and now offers phone and email clearance for many people who may be eligible. The department continues to issue clearances for healthcare workers and patients in long-term care facilities.

“The Department of Health is now offering phone and email clearances for TB to those that qualify,” said Dr. Elizabeth MacNeill, chief of the TB Control Branch. “For those who still require walk-in services, we’ve implemented new policies and procedures to support social distancing measures and prevent the spread of COVID-19. We encourage everyone to call in advance to learn how to best use the services and obtain their clearance as conveniently as possible for childcare, school or work.”

TB clearance by phone

Individuals seeking clearance may call the nearest office (below) to see if they qualify for a telephone clearance assessment or to make an appointment for a TB clearance. Calls are taken 7:45 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, except for holidays.

Hawaiʻi Island

Hilo: 974-6025

Kailua-Kona: 322-1500

Waimea: 887-8116 or 887-8117

Maui and Lānaʻi 984-8260

Molokaʻi 553-7880

Oʻahu

Central Oʻahu (Pearl City): 453-6190

East Honolulu: 733-9220

Leeward Oʻahu (Waipahu): 675-0073

Windward Oʻahu (Kaneohe): 233-5450

Kaua‘i 241-3387

TB clearance by email

To request a TB clearance by email, go to https://health.hawaii.gov/tb for instructions on completing a request to send to [email protected]. DOH will provide an e-mail or phone response to requests within one business day. Some people may be eligible to obtain a TB clearance without having to come into the clinic.

Walk-in services

Walk-in services are still available at the Lanakila Health Center TB Clinic located at 1700 Lanakila Ave. in Honolulu but are reserved for kupuna and health care workers on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Call 832-5733 for more information.

Public Health Nursing Offices no longer have walk-in clinics for TB clearances.