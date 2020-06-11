Applications are now being accepted for the 2020-2021 E Ola Koa (Hawaiian for “live like the koa tree”) year-long internship program tentatively starting in October 2020. Desired applicants are recent college graduates or are currently enrolled students working toward a degree. Haleakalā National Park interns work in the following programs: Wildlife Management, Vegetation Management, and Interpretation and Education.

Applicants must be available to work 40 hours per week (this does not include travel time to and from the park). Daily work shifts may vary by assignment. Applicants mustprovide their own transportation. Neighbor island residents are encouraged to apply; however, they must seek their own housing on Maui. Park housing is not available.

Applicants must submit an application, background check, and participate in an interview. Interns are eligible to earn a bi-weekly living allowance. Graduates of the E Ola Koa program will be eligible to earn an AmeriCorps Education Award that may be applied towards tuition and student loans.

These internships are made possible by Haleakalā National Park’s partner, Kupu, a Hawai‘i -based environmental non-profit organization. To apply to the E Ola Koa internship program, visit https://kupuhawaii.tfaforms. net/197 . Applications and other required documents must be received by June 15, 2020.

For more information on Haleakalā National Park’s internship programs, contact Honeygirl Duman at (808) 264-7701 or [email protected]