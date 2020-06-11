Maui police responded to 9 burglaries, 6 vehicle thefts and 7 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from May 31 to June 6, 2020.

Burglaries decreased 25 percent from the week before, when 12 incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts dropped 14 percent from the week before when 7 incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins dropped 63 percent from the week before, when 19 incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

9 Burglaries

Haʻikū:

Monday, June 1, 9:55 a.m.: 700 Block of Kaupakalua Road, Haʻikū. Residential, forced entry.

Tuesday, June 2, 7:16 a.m.: 400 Block of N Honokala Road, Haʻikū. Residential, attempted entry.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Kahului:

Monday, June 1, 4:49 a.m.: 199 Dairy Rd., Kahului at Tamuraʻs Fine Wine and Liquors. Non-residential, forced entry.

Tuesday, June 2, 1:06 a.m.: 345 Dairy Rd., Kahului at Minit Stop Dairy Road, Kahului. Non-residential, forced entry.

Kīhei:

Monday, June 1, 6:51 a.m.: 1401 Liloa Dr., Kīhei at Lokelani Intermediate School. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Lahaina:

Monday, June 1, 11:52 a.m.: 352 Punakea Lp., Lahaina. Non-residential, forced entry.

Makawao:

Tuesday, June 2, 6:57 a.m.: 3617 Baldwin Ave., Makawao. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Pukalani:

Tuesday, June 2, 11:10 a.m.: 90 Pukalani St., Pukalani at Hannibal Tavares Community Center. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Wailuku:

Monday, June 1, 5:42 p.m.: 432 Waiʻehu Beach Rd., Wailuku. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

6 Vehicle Thefts

Kahului:

Monday, June 1, 5:22 p.m.: 101 Pakaula St., Kahului at Walmart. Black moped.

Friday, June 5, 4:59 p.m.: 1-100 W Kane Street, Kahului. Isuzu, grey.

Kīhei:

Thursday, June 4, 10:10 a.m.: 2000 Block of Kanoe Street, Kīhei. Black moped.

Wailuku:

Sunday, May 31, 12:05 p.m.: 1-100 Ilina Street, Wailuku. Dodge, gold.

Tuesday, June 2, 4:19 p.m.: 1800 Block of Wili Pa Place, Wailuku. Toyota, white.

Waiʻehu:

Tuesday, June 2, 7:44 a.m.: Kahekili Highway/Makaʻala Drive, Waiʻehu. Mitsubishi, white.

7 Vehicle Break-ins

Haʻikū:

Sunday, May 31, 8:03 p.m.: 2800 Block of W Lelehuna Street, Haʻikū. Ford, white.

Kahului:

Sunday, May 31, 5 p.m.: 101 Pakaula St., Kahului at Walmart. Toyota, white.

Tuesday, June 2, 7:11 p.m.: 70 E Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului at Maui Mall. Toyota, silver.

Lahaina:

Monday, June 1, 12:21 p.m.: 845 Waineʻe St., Lahaina at Foodland Lahaina. Chevrolet, white.

Pukalani:

Tuesday, June 2, 11:37 a.m.: 90 Pukalani St., Pukalani at Pukalani Community Center. Ford, white.

Wailuku: