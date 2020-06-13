Participants in today’s March for Justice demonstration in South Maui shared images from the event. Participants say the event on Saturday, June 13, was part of the Black Lives Matter movement. The walk started at Kalama Park and proceeded down South Kīhei Road to Keawakapu Beach.

The march comes amid tensions nationally over George Flyod’s death during a run in with a police officer in Minneapolis on May 25. A string of demonstrations nationally were prompted by video of the incident where an officer kneeled on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes amid pleas that he could not breathe.

A string of peaceful demonstrations and paddle out events have been held over last two weeks throughout the islands.