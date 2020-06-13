Here is a list of lane closures on Maui slated for this week (June 13 to June 19):

— HANA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 36/360) —

1) HAʻIKŪ TO HĀNA (LOCAL ACCESS RESTRICTION)

Hāna Highway (Route 360) between Kapakalua Road and Hana Town is restricted to local traffic until further notice beginning March 18, 2020. The local access restriction is being put in place to address access and congestion concerns due to roadwork and vehicles along the two-lane highway.

2) KAHULUI (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in both directions between mile markers 0 and 1.5 on Monday evening, June 15 through Friday morning, June 19, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for road striping work.

— HONOAPIʻILANI HIGHWAY BYPASS (ROUTE 30) —

1) LAHAINA

Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the westbound direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21 on Tuesday, June 16, through Thursday, June 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

2) WAILUKU

Lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between Keanu Street and HI-380 S, on Monday, June 15, through Friday, June 19, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for road striping/paving and sign installation.

— KEKAULIKE AVENUE (ROUTE 377) —

1) KULA

Right lane closure on Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) in the southbound direction between mile markers 6 and 9.2 on Monday, June 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

— HALEAKALĀ CRATER ROAD (ROUTE 378) —

1) KULA

Left lane closure on Haleakalā Crater Road (Route 378) in the westbound direction between mile markers 0 and 10.1 on Tuesday, June 16, through Friday, June 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.