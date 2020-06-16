June 16, 2020 Surf ForecastJune 16, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated June 16, 5:01 AM 0 Comments
North
Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.
South
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting N 5-10mph in the afternoon.
West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com