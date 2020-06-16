Maui Economic Opportunity’s Business Development Center will be holding its next series of Core Four Business Planning Classes starting June 30, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All classes will be held online via the Zoom Platform.

MEO BDC’s Core Four Business Planning is a 36-hour course on how to write a business plan

while providing the information you need to know to start, operate and grow your business.

“It is perfect for those thinking of starting a business or those who just starting and need further

direction,” a press release from MEO read.

The six-week series begins on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will be held two

nights a week through August 18, 2020. The course cost is $45.00. Financial assistance is

available.

Those interested in learning more about the entrepreneurial training course can call David, at

Maui Economic Opportunity, Inc. Business Development Center at (808) 243-4318.

Registration is required for the six-week series and can be done here. Enrollment forms can also be picked up any weekday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at MEO’s Family Center.