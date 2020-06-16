MEO to Offer Teen Financial Literacy WorkshopJune 16, 2020, 1:45 PM HST · Updated June 16, 1:45 PM 0 Comments
‹
›×
The Maui Economic Opportunity’s Business Development Center will be holding its next Teen Financial Literacy Workshop starting July 1, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
All classes will be held online via Zoom.
MEO BDC’s Teen Financial Literacy Workshop will teach teens about budgeting and savings
goals, basic banking, how to apply and interview for a job, and credit.
The four-week series begins on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will be
held on Wednesdays through July 22, 2020.
SPONSORED VIDEO
There is no cost for this workshop.
Those who would like to register their teen can contact Lianne at MEO Business Development
Center at (808) 243-4347 or [email protected]