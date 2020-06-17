Maui High School announced Timothy Akina, Jr. as its new head boys’ soccer coach.

Akina has more than 23 years of experience as a head soccer coach and official at both the youth and high school levels.

School administrators say “Akina is committed to teaching the game of soccer and will instill core values such as discipline, hard work, academics and sportsmanship.”

Maui High School Athletic Director, Michael Ban said, “Coach Akina is an experienced coach and we are excited to have him as part of our staff. We are confident that Coach Akina will instill the passion and discipline necessary for our boys soccer team to be successful.”

Akina expressed excitement and said he’s looking forward to the upcoming season.

School administrators acknowledged the teachers, coaches, community representatives and student athletes that served on the selection committee; and extended thanks to applicants for their patience through the hiring process.