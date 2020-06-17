The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation has added three new traffic cameras to its GoAkamai system covering intersections in Central Maui. The new cameras are installed at the intersections of:

Kūihelani Highway/Airport Access Road and Puʻunēnē Avenue/Maui Veterans Highway;

Airport Access Road and Dairy Road/Pakaula Street; and,

Hāna Highway and Dairy Road.

Maui GoAkamai cameras can be accessed through GoAkamai.org by selecting the Cameras tab and choosing Maui in the ‘Camera Tour Name’ menu.

The GoAkamai camera network is meant to serve as a source for live traffic information for travelers to help them plan their daily commutes and improve their quality of life.

Transportation officials say the cameras also serve to advance the department’s ability to manage its systems and respond to traffic conditions as they happen.

The three new Maui cameras join the 11 cameras that were connected to GoAkamai in September 2019.

The full list of Maui cameras is: