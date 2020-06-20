June 20, 2020 Surf Forecast

June 20, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated June 20, 5:00 AM
0 Comments
×

no slideshow

Photo: Asa Ellison

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North

am        pm  

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

South

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More

Weekly Newsletter

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments