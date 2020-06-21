The Maui Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with any information pertaining to the whereabouts of Kenneth Sands.

Sands is 33 years old, stands approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 270 pounds. Sands has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police say the man was reported missing on June 18, 2020 by a concerned friend who has not had contact with Sands since mid-April 2020. Sands has no known family members on the island and is known to frequent Lahaina, specifically the areas near 505 Front Street.

Sands may also be using the Maui Bus for transportation, according to police.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Police Department non-emergency number at (808) 244-6400 or in an emergency dial 9-1-1 and reference the report # 20-021481.