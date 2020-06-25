Maui police arrested a Kula man after a motor vehicle accident reported at around 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, in the area of Pūlehu Road and Ōmaʻopio Road.

Police say an investigation revealed Julio Kimmel, 18, of Kula, was driving a silver, Toyota truck, traveling north on Pūlehu Road. He collided into a black, Toyota truck traveling south on Pūlehu Road, according to police reports. Both vehicles blocked the roadway, for a short time causing a temporary road closure. No injuries were reported.

About 45 minutes later at 5:10 p.m., Kimmel was arrested for Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Intoxicant (Liquor), Prohibitions Involving Minors, Driving Without a Valid Driver’s License, and Reckless Driving.

Bail was initially set at $1,600 and Kimmel was later released to District Court.