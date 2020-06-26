+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

An afternoon blessing was held on Thursday at the Catholic Charities Housing Development Corporation’s first-phase Kahului Lani senior housing project.

There are 81 units in the completed first phase. Another 83 units will be built in a second phase on the same property directly across the street from Foodland at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center in Kahului.

County officials say residents are expected to move in soon. Hale Mahaolu is the property manager.

Developed by CCHDC, the first phase of Kahului Lani includes a six-story building with 81 one-bedroom/one-bathroom units and one Manager’s unit. The project will provide low-income seniors ages 55 and over with an affordable permanent living option, offering complementary amenities so residents can “age in place.”

The future second phase of the Kahului Lani housing project will include a six-story building with 83 units and a two-story multi-purpose building. The multi-purpose facility will include offices for Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi to provide on-site case management services and programs for residents.

Mayor Michael Victorino and Managing Director Sandy Baz took part in the blessing by the Rev. Msgr. Terrence Watanabe, who blessed both the completed building and the second phase project site.