Here is a list of lane closures slated for this week, June 27 to July 3.

— HĀNA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 36/360) —

1) HAʻIKŪ TO HĀNA (LOCAL ACCESS RESTRICTION)

Hana Highway (Route 360) between Kapakalua Road and Hana Town is restricted to local traffic through Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The local access restriction was put in place to address access and congestion concerns due to roadwork and vehicles along the two-lane highway.

2) KAHULUI (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in both directions between mile markers 0 and 1.5 on Monday evening, June 29 through Friday morning, July 3, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for road striping work.

3) HĀNA

Lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction near mile marker 16.5 on Monday, June 29 through Friday, July 3, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for drilling work.

— HONOAPIʻILANI HIGHWAY BYPASS (ROUTE 30) —

1) LAHAINA

Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the westbound direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21 on Tuesday, June 30, through Thursday, July 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

2) WAILUKU

Lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between Keanu Street and HI-380 S, on Monday, June 29, through Friday, July 3, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for road striping/paving and sign installation.

— KEKAULIKE AVENUE (ROUTE 377) —

1) KULA

Right lane closure on Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) in the northbound direction between mile markers 6.6 and 7.1 on Monday, June 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for power pole removal and replacement.

— HALEAKALĀ CRATER ROAD (ROUTE 378) —

1) KULA

Left lane closure on Haleakalā Crater Road (Route 378) in the westbound direction between mile markers 0 and 10.1 on Monday, June 29, through Friday, July 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.