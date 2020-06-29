The Ha’ikū Community Association (HCA) will host an online Candidate Forum Wednesday July 8, 2020 virtually on Zoom. The meeting will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Zoom Webinar code is 848 6606 1076. No password is needed.

Lucienne de Naie and Francine Aarona ‘Auntie Mopsy’ will server as co-moderators of the Forum. A quick update on Hawaii’s Vote by Maui system will introduce the Forum.

Candidates for the four council seats on the Primary election ballot: Lāna’i, West Maui, Kahului and Haʻikū-Pā’ia have been invited to the forum. Also invited are Representative Lynn Decoite and Walter Ritte, who are currently running for the State House District 13.

Questions for candidates can be emailed to [email protected]