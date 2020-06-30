$3.3 Million In Federal Funding Headed To Native Hawaiian Health Care Systems on MauiJune 30, 2020, 9:05 AM HST · Updated June 30, 9:05 AM 0 Comments
Today, US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) announced that the five Native Hawaiian Health Care Systems and Papa Ola Lokahi, which coordinates health care programs and services for Native Hawaiians, will receive a total of $16,999,696 in federal funding from the US Department of Health and Human Services.
This funding, provided through the Native Hawaiian Health Care Program, will help the centers provide health education, promotion, disease prevention, and basic primary care services for thousands of Native Hawaiians.
“These health centers are critical to helping our Native Hawaiian community stay healthy, especially during this public health emergency,” said Senator Schatz, member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “This federal funding will help these clinics all across the state provide the primary care and other health services that Native Hawaiian families need.”
The grant totals are below:
- Hui No Ke Ola Pono on Maui: $3,331,410
- Nā Pu‘uwai on Moloka‘i: $2,561,902
- Ho‘ola Lāhui Hawai‘i on Kaua‘i: $3,067,651
- Hui Mālama Ola Nā ‘Ōiwi on Hawai‘i Island: $3,034,982
- Ke Ola Mamo on O‘ahu: $3,149,120
- Papa Ola Lokahi $1,854,631
HHS also announced an additional $8,725,608 for Parents and Children Together to support Head Start early childhood education projects and $2,954,977 for the Hawai‘i State Department of Health to fund child and adolescent mental health programs.