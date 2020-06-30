Today, US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) announced that the five Native Hawaiian Health Care Systems and Papa Ola Lokahi, which coordinates health care programs and services for Native Hawaiians, will receive a total of $16,999,696 in federal funding from the US Department of Health and Human Services.

This funding, provided through the Native Hawaiian Health Care Program, will help the centers provide health education, promotion, disease prevention, and basic primary care services for thousands of Native Hawaiians.

“These health centers are critical to helping our Native Hawaiian community stay healthy, especially during this public health emergency,” said Senator Schatz, member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “This federal funding will help these clinics all across the state provide the primary care and other health services that Native Hawaiian families need.”

The grant totals are below:

Hui No Ke Ola Pono on Maui: $3,331,410

Nā Pu‘uwai on Moloka‘i: $2,561,902

Ho‘ola Lāhui Hawai‘i on Kaua‘i: $3,067,651

Hui Mālama Ola Nā ‘Ōiwi on Hawai‘i Island: $3,034,982

Ke Ola Mamo on O‘ahu: $3,149,120

Papa Ola Lokahi $1,854,631

HHS also announced an additional $8,725,608 for Parents and Children Together to support Head Start early childhood education projects and $2,954,977 for the Hawai‘i State Department of Health to fund child and adolescent mental health programs.