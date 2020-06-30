The Junk Vehicle Disposal Assistance Program assists residents to dispose of their junk vehicles legally and properly. This program is funded by a portion of vehicle owner registration fees and will be continued until funding is no longer available.

As of March 16, 2020, the County began allowing registered owners to dispose of two vehicles per calendar year.

If any of the following criteria are not met, the metals recycling facility may charge for disposal or refuse the vehicle. Vehicles that are refused and then abandoned at the site will be deemed as “derelict” and will be disposed of at the owner’s expense, according to regular procedures.

Registered Owner Eligibility:

The vehicles registered by residents in County of Maui. Vehicles for residential use only, no commercial vehicles will be accepted.

Registered owners may dispose of two vehicles per calendar year. The facility will keep a log of all registered owners who participate in this program.

Registered owners must be present to submit all documentation at the time of vehicle delivery, even if the vehicle is being towed there.

Title Requirements:

The vehicle title must be in the same name as the identification presented to the metals recycling facility.

If there is more than one name on the title, all named must be present when presenting the vehicle to the metals recycling facility, or you may follow the instructions below.

If there is a lienholder on the title; only the lienholder can junk the title. If there is a lienholder on the title that needs to be removed, please contact a DMVL office.

If there is more than one name on the title and not all can be present when delivering the vehicle to the metals recycling facility, please follow number 1 or 2 below:

1. Permanently junk your vehicle with the DMVL and submit the permanently junked title document to the metals recycling facility, or

2. All named on title must go together to a notary public and have an Authorization for Disposal of Vehicle form notarized. The notarized Authorization for Disposal of

Vehicle form must accompany the documentation when presenting the vehicle to the metals recycling facility.

Vehicle Eligibility:

Vehicles must be regular passenger vehicles, pick-up trucks, or vans up to 3 tons, at the discretion of the facility. Heavy equipment, mini-buses, and generally any vehicle over 3 tons are not eligible for this program.

NO camper shells that can be detached from the vehicle will be accepted. Camper shells must be removed from vehicle or the facility may charge.

Vehicle can have up to five (5) tires mounted or within the vehicle and no more. More than 5 tires will be charged or refused.

Vehicle must be clean and clear of household trash, hazardous waste, extra tires, or any other excessive waste items. Determination of “excessive waste” will be made at the discretion of the recycling facility.

Vehicles can be “wet” (containing fluids) or “dry” (fluids drained); operational or non-operational; and with parts removed or not.

Electric or hybrid-electric vehicles are eligible ONLY if the battery is removed. The metals recycling facility will not accept electric batteries. If your vehicle arrives with the battery, your vehicle may be refused by the metals recycling facility.

Instructions:

You must meet all eligibility and title junking requirements before delivering your vehicle to the metals recycling facility. If your vehicle is not eligible, you may be charged or your vehicle may be refused by the facility. Ensure you have a valid government issued photo identification, which must match name on title. If delivering the vehicle on behalf of a family member (such as a father who is deceased or a relative that is physically unable), for further information, please call the Abandoned Vehicle and Metals Office at (808) 270-6102, prior to delivering the vehicle to the metals recycling facility. Complete, sign, and date the “JVDAP Intake Form.” This form can be found on our webpage at: www.mauicounty.gov/avm or contact our office to have the form mailed or emailed to you. Complete “JVDAP Authorization for Disposal of Vehicle Form,” with signatures and date notarized. This form can be found on our webpage at: www.mauicounty.gov/avm or contact our office to request form be mailed or emailed to you. Make sure you have all the correct documentation and that you meet all the eligibility requirement.

Please reference the checklist below:

What to bring when you take your vehicle to Hammerhead Metals Recycling:

Valid government issued photo ID

Vehicle’s original title (see pages 1-2 of the JVDAP Eligibility Requirements, Title Requirements section)

Current or expired vehicle registration (if you have, although not required)

Vehicle’s license plates

Notarized JVDAP Authorization for Disposal of Vehicle, for co-owners, if applicable (see pages 1-2 of the JVDAP Eligibility Requirements, Title Requirement section)

JVDAP Intake Form completed, signed and dated

DMVL documents, if applicable

Deliver your vehicle to Hammerhead Metals Recycling located at Central Maui Baseyard. Call ahead for hours and instructions. You must be present at time of delivery to submit all documents.

More information on Hammerhead Metals Recycling is available online at www.hammerheadrecycling.com or via phone at (808) 280-8844. Hammerhead Metals Recycling is located at 2000 Mokulele Hwy Puunene, HI 96784. Hours of operation are: Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; and first Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.